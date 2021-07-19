News World Singapore in shock after violent school murder

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Singapore after a secondary school student was found dead on Monday in an apparent axe murder.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found lying motionless "with multiple wounds."



"An axe was also seized as case exhibit," the police said, adding that the dead boy and the suspect were "not known to each other."



Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said "we are all shocked" by the incident, which he said happened at the River Valley High School.



Violent crime is rare in Singapore, a highly regimented and wealthy city-state.



The suspect, who is also a student, will be charged in court on Tuesday, according to the SPF, which asked people "to refrain from speculating on the case."



