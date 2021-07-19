US' Blinken extends wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Adha

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his "warmest wishes" to Muslims around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha.

"I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Adha in the United States and around the world. We especially recognize those who are spending the holiday separated from family and friends due to the [coronavirus] pandemic," Blinken tweeted.

"Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabrour," he added.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is celebrated on July 20. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

"We wish a happy Eid al-Adha to all who are celebrating in the United States and around the world. May your time during this holiday be filled with the values of sacrifice and charity," the State Department said on Twitter.