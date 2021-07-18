DEATH TOLL RISES TO 20 IN LANDSLIDES IN INDIAS MUMBAI

The death toll from landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai has risen to 20, an official said on Sunday.

Seventeen people were killed after a wall collapsed in the Chembur suburb early Sunday and three others killed after huts collapsed on top of each other in a landslide in the Vikhroli area late Saturday, Tanaji Kamble, public relations officer at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai is currently witnessing monsoon rains that have caused waterlogging in some areas. Train services have been disrupted too.

"As per the nowcast warning issued at 00.30 a.m. by IMD (India Meteorological Department), intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3 hours," the BMC tweeted early Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened "by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai."

"In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," he wrote on Twitter, also announcing a compensation of Indian Rupees 200,000 ($2,730).