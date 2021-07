Humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent on Sunday reached Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

A humanitarian aid convoy of 10 trucks reaching the region through Rafah, the land border gate between Egypt and Gaza, was delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In addition to food parcels, the aid supplies include medical equipment, hygienic supplies and clothing.

Israel has been blockading the Gaza Strip, home to some 2 million Palestinians, by land, sea and air since 2006.