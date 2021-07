Armed terror groups kidnapped five staff members from two construction companies at a roadworks site near Kwala, Mali, according to the army on Saturday.

The Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) said attackers also "destroyed equipment belonging to the COVEC and ATTM companies on 17 July 2021."

Several tanks, including a burned tar tank, were also destroyed.

Five vehicles were removed and "proceedings are underway against the assailants," it said.