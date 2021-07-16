UAE inks drone deal with Israeli company to enhance security

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) contracted an Israeli security company specializing in making drones to enhance its security services and shorten emergency response times.

An Israeli defense website Friday said the Dubai police have signed a deal with an Israeli aerobatics company to use its drone system for security services to secure the Dubai-based World Expo 2020 in October.

The drone system will replace security personnel and will be faster in its response to any incident.

On Wednesday, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the Dubai police headquarters and inaugurated the drone box platform.

On his Twitter account, he described the platform as a service "to dispatch drones across Dubai to reduce response time to criminal and traffic reports from 4.4 minutes to 1 minute."

Bin Rashid added the service "will officially launch during Expo 2020 Dubai."

On Wednesday, the UAE officially opened its embassy in Israel in a ceremony that was attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalize their relations. Since then, the two countries have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services, tourism and security.









