Biden: U.S. has no plan to send troops into Haiti at moment

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he does not currently have plans to send US troops into Haiti to provide security for the Caribbean country in the aftermath of the assassination of its president.



"We're only sending American Marines to our embassy to make sure that they are secure and nothing is out of whack at all," Biden said at a news conference. "But the idea of sending American forces into Haiti is not on the agenda at this moment."



The country is reeling from political turmoil in the aftermath of the killing of President Jovenel Moise last week.



The Haitian government under acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph had sent a letter to the Biden administration requesting the "urgent" deployment of troops to secure the country's sea, air and oil ports.



The White House said that the FBI had provided investigative assistance to Haitian authorities, at their request, and is providing ongoing security assistance.



Haiti police said late Wednesday that they had arrested two additional individuals, including former rebel leader Gilbert Dragon. Dragon played a part in the 2004 coup that led to the ousting of Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.









