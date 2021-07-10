AT LEAST 8 KILLED IN SOMALIAS CAPITAL MOGADISHU BY SUICIDE BOMB

 Contact Us
News World At least 8 killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu by suicide bomb

"It was a car that targeted a convoy carrying Banadir regional police commander Farhan Qarole ... it is too early to say how many people have been killed or wounded," a police spokesman told reporters.

Published July 10,2021
A suicide car bomb targeting a government convoy exploded at a busy junction in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least eight people, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, military operations spokesperson for the al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabaab, told Reuters it was responsible for Saturday's attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government, frequently carries out such bombings.

The convoy was carrying senior police official Farhan Qarole, who survived the attack, the Somali government news agency reported.

"I have seen eight dead bodies at the scene including a woman," Hassan Sayid Ali, a driver of a three-wheeled motorised vehicle taxi, told Reuters at the scene of the blast at Banadir junction in Mogadishu.