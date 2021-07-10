ERDOĞAN SAYS TURKEY WILL NOT REMAIN SILENT ABOUT ISRAELS ATROCITIES IN PALESTINE

News World Erdoğan says Turkey will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine

"Turkey did not, will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated in his comments during the closed-door meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday.

Published July 10,2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday held a high-level meeting behind closed doors to discuss regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties.



"Peace, stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues," Erdoğan pointed out in his comments while warning about the worsening situation in the Middle East.











