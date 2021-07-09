40 Myanmar soldiers reportedly killed in clashes with anti-junta forces

At least 40 Myanmar troops were reportedly killed last week in clashes with anti-junta forces.

The troops were killed in two separate armed clashes, both in the northwestern Sagaing region, the People's Defense Force (PDF) said Thursday in a statement.

Three military trucks were also destroyed by PDF fighters, the statement added.

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) is reported to have assisted the PDF in the clashes.

Myanmar's military on Feb. 1 ousted President Win Myint and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, detaining them along with other senior members of the pre-coup ruling National League for Democracy party, citing "election fraud." The claims have been rebuffed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.









