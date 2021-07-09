US blacklists 14 more Chinese firms over rights abuses

The US government on Friday added 14 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist for alleged abuses against Uighur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang province.



The companies have "enabled Beijing's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and members of other Muslim minority groups," a Commerce Department statement said.



The department repeated Washington's accusation that the Chinese government is committing "genocide and crimes against humanity" in far-west Xinjiang.



The US has on previous occasions blacklisted Chinese companies working in Xinjiang. The companies are banned from receiving American investments.



Experts and human rights organizations estimate that up to 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, Hui and other members of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang autonomous region have been put in what Beijing calls "re-education camps."



The government in Beijing accuses Uighur groups of separatism and terrorism.



Experts say the camps are used to bring Uighurs into line with the Communist Party, often through brutal means. Members of the minorities are also reportedly used to perform forced labour.



Friday's action builds upon measures first started during the administration of former president Donald Trump.



Under Trump, a trade conflict between the US and China escalated. His administration also took action against various Chinese companies.



President Joe Biden announced a review of China policy after he took office in January but he has made it clear that he intends to pursue a hard line against Beijing on the matter of Xinjiang.