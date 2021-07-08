Over 3.32B coronavirus vaccine shots administered worldwide

More than 3.32 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to figures on Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, on Thursday.

China leads the global count with more than 1.34 billion jabs, followed by India with 358.07 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 331.65 million shots, Brazil 110.1 million, Germany 79.73 million, the UK 79.54 million, and France 57.15 million.

Turkey came eighth on the list with over 55.81 million doses given, followed by Italy, Japan, and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 158.24 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 156.86 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, San Marino 131.59, Iceland 130.14, Bahrain 127.31, Israel 125.73, Chile with 123.17, Uruguay 121.27, Mongolia 118.34, the UK 117.17, Qatar 115.69, and Canada with 107.81.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4 million lives across the world, with more than 185.12 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.