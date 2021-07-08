Erdoğan warns of anti-Turkey plots in economic and political areas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid attention to that Turkey's economy was under attack, while warning that the motives behind such attacks were tantamount to the intentions of the July 15 putschists and the Gezi protests masterminds.

"Whatever was the purpose of the Gezi incidents, the same is the purpose of the attacks on our economy," Erdoğan said while delivering a speech to the provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development [AK] Party on Thursday.

The president warned of anti-Turkey plots based on the "triangle of exchange rates, interest rates, and inflation."

"The insidious aim behind the July 15 coup attempt and the target in the plans to put our economy into crisis are the same," Erdoğan pointed out in the televised remarks.

Those who attacked Turkey by using terrorist organizations have failed, and now they have turned to "more insidious ways and methods," Erdoğan said in a statement.

"The new target is our economy. By activating the exchange rate with their midnight operations, by raising interest rates and inflation over the exchange rate, they have repeatedly attacked to crush our country under the economic crisis. But the government is prepared against these "attacks by bringing all of its gold abroad to the country and strengthening its foreign exchange reserves," the Turkish leader concluded.









