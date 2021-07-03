Shooting attacks leave 6 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago

Six people are dead, and at least 11 other victims have been wounded in city shootings since Friday afternoon as Chicagoans start the holiday weekend.



Police said the latest fatal attack happened shortly before 4:45 am Saturday in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.



A 39-year-old man was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle when the rear window shattered. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Another man was fatally wounded shortly before 1:30 am in the Cragin neighborhood in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a 19-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen.



He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.



Shortly before 11:30 pm Friday, a 40-year-old man was fatally wounded in an apartment on the South Side during a dispute over loud music, police said.



The victim was inside his apartment in then 7400 block of Emerald Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood when a neighbor in the building complained several times to the victim about his music. At one point, the victim responded to his front door and an argument ensued, police said.



An unidentified person pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times in the torso and fled, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



About 8:30 pm, a 28-year old man was shot in his head while he was in the back yard of a residence in the Roseland neighborhood in. the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.



Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was unable to provide officers any details about the attack. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead.



He was identified as Theardis Boss of the same block where he was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.



Around 6:30 pm, a 20-year-old man was in his vehicle waiting for a red light to change when he was shot in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, police said.



The victim, along with another man, also 20, were in a vehicle headed west on 16th in the Lawndale neighborhood when someone approached and opened fire. One of the men was struck twice in the torso and three times to the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



He was identified as Jeremiah Fangster of the 1100 block of North Monitor Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office.



The other man who was a passenger suffered a wounded to the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized. After the shooting, the victims attempted to flee the scene, but struck a building where a 65-year-old man was sitting on the stairs and struck the man. He also was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken leg, and his condition was stabilized, police said.



Shortly after 5:30 pm, another man was fatally wounded in he 2700 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the Brlmont Gardens neighborhood, police said.



The victim, 22, was on a sidewalk when a light colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and opened fire toward the victim. The man suffered a wound to the head and body, and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.