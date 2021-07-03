Nearly 53M doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 52.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on Saturday.

More than 35.78 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.58 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Turkey confirmed 4,537 new coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 702.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 49,874 with 45 new fatalities over the past day.

Some 4,913 more patients won the battle against the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the number of recoveries to 5,310,769.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

But seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, it has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, passengers from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the last 72 hours.