ERDOĞAN VOWS TO MAINTAIN TURKEYS DETERMINED STRUGGLE TO TACKLE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

Announcing a new action plan, the Turkish president on Thursday vowed to continue combating violence against women.

"We are making the fight (against violence) even stronger with our new action plan," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the 4th National Action Plan Promotion Meeting on Combating Violence Against Women in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The first goal of the new plan is to review Turkey's legislation on combating violence and its effective implementation, he explained.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey will start teaching anger management to likely perpetrators of violence.

"Our fight against violence against women will not begin with the Istanbul Convention, nor does it end with our withdrawal from it," Erdoğan added, referring to a European treaty that Turkey left on July 1, citing incompatibility with local values.

Under a decree signed by Erdoğan, the expiration date of the 2011 Istanbul Convention, which was annulled in Turkey earlier this year, fell on July 1.

Turkey withdrew from the convention on March 19, arguing that the pact conflicted with local traditions and that Turkish laws provide ample protection to women already.

Erdoğan also said that the action plan was prepared with contributions from public institutions, NGOs, universities, members of the media, and representatives of international organizations.

Saying that Turkey has strengthened the legal basis for fighting violence against women with various constitutional changes, Erdoğan explained: "The enactment of Law No. 6284 on the protection of the family and the prevention of violence against women is the most important turning point in this direction."

"With this law," Erdoğan said, "Turkey has become one of the countries with the most comprehensive and effective legislation in the world to combat violence against women."

The action plan lasts through 2025, Erdoğan said.

Saying this cause is a long-term process that requires patience and social reconciliation, he added: "The complete elimination of violence against women is possible with the belief and effort of all sectors."

"The action plan's main purpose to raise awareness on influencing and changing society's perspective on violence against women and increasing their sensitivity," he added. "The fight against violence against women can only be successful with the participation and sincere contribution of the entire society."

9 NEW WOMEN'S GUEST HOUSES IN 7 PROVINCES

Erdoğan said that a total of 833,000 people, including 682,000 women, 54,000 men, and 96,000 children, have been served at Turkey's Violence Prevention and Watch Center.

He said that there are 149 women's guest houses in 81 provinces across Turkey with a capacity of 3,576 people. He added that in the coming period, nine new women's guest houses will be opened in seven provinces.

Pointing to the effective use of communication technology in combating violence against women, Erdoğan said: "The ALO 183 (hotline) Social Support Line serves as a psychological, legal and economic advice line for all women and children in need."

The hotline serves 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in Turkish, Arabic, and Kurdish, he added.









