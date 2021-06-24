UN coordinator: Gaza cease-fire remains 'very fragile'

The cessation of hostilities in May between Israel and Hamas in Gaza remains "very fragile," a senior UN coordinator said Thursday.

The warning by Tor Wennesland, special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, was raised during his briefing to the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

He said the UN is working closely with all concerned parties and partners, including Egypt, to solidify the cease-fire, allow entry of urgent humanitarian assistance and stabilize the situation in Gaza.

"I urge all sides to refrain from unilateral steps and provocations, take steps to reduce tensions, and allow these efforts to succeed," said Wennesland.

"Everyone must do their part to facilitate ongoing discussions to stabilize the situation on the ground and avoid another devastating escalation in Gaza," he added.

An Egyptian-brokered truce took effect May 21, ending 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

Israeli air raids killed nearly 300 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers, media offices and schools were among the structures that were targeted.