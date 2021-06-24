Reuters slammed for waging anti-Turkey campaign by using manipulative pictures

Professional Turkish media organizations slammed a photograph Thursday that was used by London-based Reuters regarding Turkey.

Reuters reported that Turkey and France will ease coronavirus restrictions beginning July 1.

The photograph used by Reuters was considered a "perception operation."

For France, Reuters highlighted that tourists returned to Paris with the easing of the measures. And a couple continued their honeymoon after it was interrupted due to the pandemic. But in a report on Turkey, a picture was used showing a paper collector in front of closed shops.

The image, allegedly belonging to Turkey, was criticized by journalists, professional press organizations and Turks, who pointed out that it was "manipulated" and "has nothing to do with the current situation in Turkey."

President of the Media Association Ekrem Kızıltaş said that move violates journalistic principles.

"International news agencies should learn about objectivity," said Kiziltas.

The head of the Communication Platform, Yusuf Ziya Çataklı said: "The people who make these news are Turkish citizens of Reuters working in Turkey. This is a sad thing. They are trying to impose this photo on the world and they choose them specifically."



