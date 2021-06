US regrets Iranians denied 'free and fair electoral process' in Raisi win

Thesaid Saturday it regretted Iranians were not able to participate in a "" in the country's presidential election.

In the first reaction from Washington to ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi's election win, a State Department spokesperson said "Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process."

The spokesperson also said the United States would continue negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, working alongside allies and partners.