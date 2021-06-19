News World Germany reports fewer than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in intensive care

Germany's count of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units has dropped below 1,000 for the first time in eight months, as case numbers decline.



The German interdisciplinary association for intensive and emergency care (DIVI) said on Saturday that only 964 people were being treated in intensive care - 960 adults and four children.



During the peak of the third wave in April, more than 5,000 people were in intensive care, according to DIVI.



The decline in numbers was linked to a drop in infections since April and the increased vaccination rate, as Covid-19 vaccinations prevent severe courses of the virus.



Early on Saturday, Germany's disease control authorities registered 1,108 coronavirus infections and 99 deaths. This compares to 1,911 infections and 129 deaths a week ago.



Even as coronavirus infections continue to fall in Germany, the country's health minister warned that anti-virus measures in schools would probably remain in place after the summer holidays.



"We will not be able to return completely to normal, without anti-virus measures," Jens Spahn said in an online conference.



Protective measures such as mask-wearing and smaller, alternate classes would likely have to remain in place in autumn and winter, he said, despite falling infection numbers.



Relaxed restrictions and more travel during the summer holidays last year were seen as a major factor behind a rapid spread of the virus in the months that followed.



