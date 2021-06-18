Turkey wants to make language of love prevail while racism on rise in world: First Lady Emine Erdoğan

Turkey wants to make the language of love prevail while racism is on the rise in the world, the Turkish first lady said on Friday.

"While prejudices are getting stronger and racism is rising all over the world, we want to make the language of love prevail," Emine Erdoğan told first ladies of other countries at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the Mediterranean resort city.

Stressing that the world needs a climate of peace, Erdoğan said it is only possible through an effective diplomacy.

She said being the speaker of the truth must be the main issue at a time when lie rapidly spreads as new ways of communication becomes available with the technology.

"In this regard, I attribute great importance to humanitarian and cultural diplomacy," Erdoğan said.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off Friday under the theme of "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches".

The forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics until Sunday.







