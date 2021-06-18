Suicide bombing targets Somali army camp

Several Somali soldiers were killed while others were wounded on Friday when a suicide car bombing targeted an army base in the southern province of Middle Shabelle.

A military official in the region confirmed the attack to Anadolu Agency but could not "mention numbers" on casualties, while local media reported that at least three soldiers were killed several others wounded including a senior military commander.

The camp is located in the vicinity of Biyo-Ade on the outskirts of the town of Mahaday, approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.

Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack that it said killed more than 10 soldiers.

The attack comes days after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of an army camp in the capital Mogadishu, killing at least 25 and wounding more than 40 others. Al-Shabaab claimed that attack as well.