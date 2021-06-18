CRIME ON RISE IN ARGENTINAS BUENOS AIRES PROVINCE

Every three minutes a crime is committed in the Province of Buenos Aires in Argentina, according to the latest data from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security.

Data released has revealed that between January and May 2021 77,220 crimes were committed in the province.

The figures show a 7% increase in crime related incidents compared to figures from last year, between August and December 2020.

According to the report, the 77,220 crimes committed in the Province of Buenos Aires include a range of "preventable" crimes such as theft, robbery, different types of piracy, rape and homicide, amongst others.

During this period the report also reveals that there were 72,231 recorded incidents involving the police.

The data forms a part of local authorities report which was presented before the "Bicameral Commission for Monitoring, Inspection and Control for the Emergency of the Legislature," according to local daily Perfil.

The report concerning insecurity also includes a number of incidents which were not included in the figures, such as neighborhood conflicts, family conflicts and gender violence.

Perfil has reported that currently 70% of the population are more concerned about lack of security in Argentina than about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Security has previously pledged that they are seeking to tackle the root causes of crime in the area.

They insist they "will continue to strengthen the criminal investigation" through the allocation of both physical and financial resources aimed at increasing the State's capacity to "identify the structure" and functioning markets of criminal organizations in the area of Buenos Aires.