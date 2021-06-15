ALGERIAS NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT LEADS IN PARLIAMENTARY POLLS

The National Liberation Front took the lead in the June 12 parliamentary elections, with 105 out of 407 seats, according to preliminary results announced by the head of the country's electoral body.

In a news conference, Mohamed Sharafi said that the country's largest Islamic party, Movement of Society for Peace, has secured 64 seats, adding independent candidates managed to secure 78 seats.

Some 30% of voters turned out in the first parliamentary elections after the ouster of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019.

The voter turnout was 37.09% in the 2017 parliamentary elections, and 42.9% in 2012.