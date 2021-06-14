Uganda gets 1st woman prime minister

Uganda on Monday named the country's first woman prime minister.

Robinah Nabanjja, 52, has been officially approved by parliament to work as prime minister for the next five years.

Nabanjja was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni.

In her acceptance speech, Nabanjja said: "I thank God for what he has done for me. I thank fellow MPs for accepting me to become an MP without even debating on me."

She vowed to ensure that all ministers and members of parliament attend parliament sessions.

She also urged the public to adopt measures against COVID-19 as she wants to work with healthy people.