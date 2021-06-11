21 TURKISH UNIVERSITIES IN WORLDS TOP 1300 LIST

The QS World University Rankings has included 21 Turkish universities in its prestigious annual index featuring 1,300 universities from around the world.

While nine Turkish universities are among the top 1,000 in the world, the universities of Koç, Sabancı, and Middle East Technical University (METU) have been ranked as Turkey's most successful.

The Koç University was listed in the 511-520 band, Sabancı University in the 541-550 band, and METU in the 551-560 band.

The top three are followed by Bilkent University, Boğaziçi University, Istanbul Technical University, Ankara University, Hacettepe University, and Istanbul University, rounding out the top nine universities in the world.

The list also included Anadolu University, Ege University, Gazi University, Istanbul Aydın University, Istanbul Bilgi University, Izmir Institute of Technology, Akdeniz University, Çukurova University, Dokuz Eylül University, Marmara University, Sakarya University, and Yıldız Technical University.

MIT ON TOP FOR THE 10TH TIME IN ROW

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list for the 10th straight year.

The other four universities in the top five list are the universities of Oxford, Stanford, Cambridge, and Harvard.

The educational institutions were ranked based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.