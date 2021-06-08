News World Two dead after light aircraft crashes into trees in Germany

DPA WORLD Published June 09,2021

Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed not far from the western German city of Frankfurt on Tuesday.



According to a police spokesman, the plane crashed into trees near the town of Gelnhausen in the south-eastern part of the state of Hesse for reasons so far unknown.



It may have been on the approach to a nearby airport, according to initial information on the accident.



A police spokesperson said that the emergency parachute for the whole aircraft was apparently not triggered. The mechanism, which involves a small explosion, was safely triggered by investigators on the ground.



The victims of the crash were 53 and 67 years old. The plane wreckage was due to be removed with a crane.



There was no impact on the nearby A66 motorway or railway line.



Investigations into the accident were under way, police said.



