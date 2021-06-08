Italian Islamic union expresses concern to Austrian ambassador over 'Islam map'

Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy (UCOII) sent a letter to the Austrian ambassador to Italy, expressing concerns over the controversial digital "Islam map."

In a letter to Ambassador Jan Kickert, the UCOII, one of the main Islamic associations in Italy, noted that the "Islam Map," which was released by Austria last month, could pose risks to the safety of Muslims.

It added that the controversial map might lead to Islamophobic attacks against Muslims by extremists.

Reminding freedom of worship and the equal protection of the law, the union warned that those principles are jeopardized by measures that seem motivated by low-level political concerns.

The letter called on an Austrian ambassador in Italy to convey the union's wishes on retreat from that practice and deep concern about the policy adopted towards the Islamic communities.

The UCOII also invited Islamic communities in other European countries to convey their concerns to the diplomatic offices of their countries.

Austria's government has sought to defend the disputed "Islam map," which has been strongly condemned by the country's Muslim community and is also drawing mounting international criticism.

Meanwhile, the Vienna-based daily DER STANDARD reported on June 3 that the "Islamic map" has temporarily gone offline. No reason was given as to why this happened.