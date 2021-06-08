Turkey: 31 asylum seekers rescued after Greek pushback

Thirty-one asylum seekers were rescued after they were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, the provincial Coast Guard Command said on Tuesday.

The command said a rescue boat was dispatched to Dikili district shores in western Izmir province and the asylum seekers were referred to the provincial migration office.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.