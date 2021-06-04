Border crossings reopened between 2 sides of Cyprus

All nine border crossings between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Southern Cyprus administration opened Friday morning after remaining closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TRNC's Health Ministry said in a statement that it is obligatory to submit a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antigen test result taken in the last seven days in English and Turkish during the passages.

The gates that opened between two neighbors include Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Metehan, Bostanci, Lokmaci, Yesilirmak, Derinya, and Aplic.







