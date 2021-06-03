Turkish fighter jets ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets on Thursday "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were "neutralized" by the Turkish Air Force in Zap and Avasin regions.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our operations will resolutely continue," the ministry said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.