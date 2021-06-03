Turkey administers over 29.78M vaccine shots to date

Turkey has so far administered over 29.78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Thursday.

More than 17 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.77 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The official data also confirmed 6,602 new coronavirus cases, including 563 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Wednesday was 7,181.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.27 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,882 with 114 new fatalities.

As many as 8,540 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.13 million.

Over 54.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,219.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.69 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 171.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.