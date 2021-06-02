Israeli fire claims one more life in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man on Wednesday succumbed to wounds he sustained two weeks ago by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the man as Fadi Washha, 34, from the town of Birzeit near Ramallah.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank since April 13 killed at least 290 Palestinians, injured more than 8,900 others and left behind a trail of destruction.

Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.







