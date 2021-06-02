 Contact Us
News World Israeli fire claims one more life in occupied West Bank

Israeli fire claims one more life in occupied West Bank

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published June 02,2021
Subscribe
ISRAELI FIRE CLAIMS ONE MORE LIFE IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK

A Palestinian man on Wednesday succumbed to wounds he sustained two weeks ago by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the man as Fadi Washha, 34, from the town of Birzeit near Ramallah.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank since April 13 killed at least 290 Palestinians, injured more than 8,900 others and left behind a trail of destruction.

Health centers and media offices as well as schools were among the structures targeted.