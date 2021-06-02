US VOICES CONCERN OVER REPORTED VIOLENCE IN SYRIAS MANBIJ

The US on Wednesday voiced concern over the "reported violence" in the Syrian city of Manbij after YPG/PKK opened fire on demonstrators, killing at least eight people.

"We urge all parties in Syria to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peacefully assemble," a State Department official said in a statement emailed to Anadolu Agency.

"We regularly discuss human rights issues with SDF leadership as an integral aspect of our joint efforts to promote stability in northeast Syria and ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS," the official added, using another name for Daesh.

The US-backed SDF is spearheaded by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the US, Turkey and EU, and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara.

In addition to the eight people who were killed after the SDF fired live ammunition at protesters, 27 other people were injured.

People in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90% of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of their children since Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Manbij's district center and surrounding neighborhoods to protest the terror group.