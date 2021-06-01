US withdrawal in Afghanistan up to 44% complete: military

The process to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by September is up to 44% complete, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

The military gave the range between 30 -44% due to security concerns amid the pullout. CENTCOM said 300 C-17 cargo planes of material have departed Afghanistan while 13,000 pieces of equipment have been marked for destruction.

An additional military facility has been handed over to Afghan forces in the past week, bringing the total to six. CENTCOM said it expected "additional transfers of bases and military assets in the future" to bolster Afghan forces.

CENTCOM has been providing weekly updates on the process to meet US President Joe Biden's commitment to end the US's longest war by Sept. 11.