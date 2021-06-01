Syrian opposition demands ending forced recruitments by terrorists

The National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces (SMDK) expressed support on Tuesday for residents of the Manbij district in Syria against the YPG/PKK terror group.

Residents have staged demonstrations against the terror group's forced recruitment of civilians.

"We stand by the uprising of our people in Manbij against separatist terrorists. We stand by the legitimate demands of the people of Manbij. We absolutely reject the organization's arbitrary arrests, raids on civilians' homes and targeting civilians," SMDK said in a statement.

It called for stopping international support for the terror group and demanded ending its so-called compulsory military service areas it occupies.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN MANBIJ?

Residents in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90% of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of children since Monday.

Hundreds gathered in the district center and surrounding neighborhoods to protest the terror group.

One civilian was killed and three were injured when terrorists opened fire on demonstrators protesting forced recruitments.

YPG/PKK terror organization imposes "compulsory military service" on girls and boys born between 1990 and 2003. The terror group forcibly recruits Arab children and young people in several areas, including Manbij, Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, Malikiyah, Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor.

Documenting violations against civilians in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, in a report released May 22 said nearly 3,800 civilians are forcibly held in detention centers established by the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces.