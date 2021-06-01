PKK/YPG imposes 'curfew' in Manbij to stop protests against forced recruitments

The PKK/YPG terror group imposed a so-called 48-hour 'curfew' in Syria's Manbij region on Tuesday in an attempt to prevent people from protesting against forced recruitments.

People in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90% of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of their children since Monday.

The terror group imposed the 48-hour "curfew" that began last midnight in order to prevent people from demonstrating against the forced recruitments in Manbij, which has been occupied by the PKK/YPG terror group since 2016.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Manbij's district center and surrounding neighborhoods to protest the terror group.

The YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on demonstrators, killing one person and injuring three others.

After the incident, the angry crowd in the district center captured and set to fire the YPG/PKK terror group's checkpoint on the Aleppo Road, and observed a shutter down strike during the day.

The PKK/YPG terrorist organization has imposed a so-called compulsory military service on girls and boys born between 1990 and 2003 for around a year.

In this way, the terrorist organization forcibly recruits Arab children and youth in the occupied areas of Manbij, Ayn al-Arab, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah, Dirbasiye, AlHasakah, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).