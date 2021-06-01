8 killed, 27 injured in YPG/PKK terrorist fire in N.Syria since Monday

At least eight civilians have been killed and 27 others injured since Monday as a result of YPG/PKK's gun fires on protestors in Manbij region, northern Syria.

The protests against the YPG/PKK's forced recruitment of children started in the town center of Manbij and in the rural areas, and continue to grow despite the curfew the terror group imposed.

The demonstrators demand an end to detentions, the abolition of "conscription" and the prosecution of terrorists who opened fire on demonstrators.

YPG/PKK terrorists, who opened fire to disperse the protesters, detained many civilians who participated in the popular movement in the last two days.

Amid the continued demonstrations, the terrorist organization reportedly dispatched dozens of its members from northern Raqqa province and its surroundings to Manbij.

SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE OF MANBIJ

A show of support was held for the people of Manbij in the Azez district of northern Syria.

The demonstrators chanted slogans including "Manbij is free and will remain free" and "We stand with the people of Manbij".

Also, the Syrian Interim Government slammed the terrorist group firing on protesters in Manbij, and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility for the protection of civilians in the district.

Furthermore, Syria Clans and Tribes Council (SKAM) also voiced support for people of Manbij.

"We follow the events in Manbij with concern. We support the rightful uprising of the people of Manbij with all our means. The YPG/PKK is a terrorist group that serves non-national and separatist projects," SKAM said in a statement.

The group also called on the people of Manbij to support the Syrian National Army (SMO) to save them from the terrorists.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN MANBIJ?

People in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90% of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of their children since Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Manbij's district center and surrounding neighborhoods to protest the terror group.

One civilian was killed and three others were injured when terrorists opened fire on the people protesting against the forced recruitments.

The terrorist organization YPG/PKK imposes mandatory "military service" on girls and boys born between 1990 and 2003. It forcibly recruits Arab children and teens in several areas, including Manbij, Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, Malikiyah, Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor.

Documenting the violations against civilians in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, in its report released on May 22, said nearly 3,800 civilians are forcibly held in detention centers established by the YPG/PKK-led SDF.