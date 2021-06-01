News World Bayern chief Rummenigge to quit as chairman in summer

DPA WORLD Published June 01,2021

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is to leave his role as Bayern Munich chairman at the end of June, six months earlier than originally planned, according to media reports on Tuesday.



The 65-year-old was supposed to be replaced by former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn at the end of the year, but the Bild paper and the Kicker magazine said it was felt now is a better time to hand over to Kahn, who has been a member of the club's board since January 2020.



Rummenigge played for Bayern between 1974-1984 and leaves after 30 years in the management, where he has filled various executive roles at the club since 1991.



As player and manager, he secured 12 international trophies, 21 league titles and 14 cup wins.









