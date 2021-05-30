Tunisia rescues more than 100 irregular migrants in Mediterranean Sea

Tunisia rescued at least 117 irregular migrants off the coast of Sfax in southern Tunisia who were trying to reach Europe on a plastic boat, according to the Defense Ministry.

It said the immigrants, who set off from the coast of Sidi Mansour in southeastern Tunisia to cross to Europe, requested help because of a technical malfunction.

The migrants, aged between 6 and 37 years old, were from different African nations, who set off Friday night.

They were sent to Kerkennah Island to initiate legal procedures.

Irregular migration to Europe continues because of economic and humanitarian crises experienced by most of the countries in the region.

At least 500 persons are known to have lost their lives this year trying to make the dangerous sea crossing along the Central Mediterranean route, according to UN Refugee Agency spokeswoman Carlotta Sami.