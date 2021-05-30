Netanyahu attempted to block social media, says Israeli press

The Israeli prime minister attempted to shut down social media after Israeli-national Palestinians held protests against Israel's attacks on East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip under blockade, a report said on Sunday.

According to the Israeli press, Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to block social media during the attacks on Gaza on May 10-21.

The officials said Netanyahu recommended blocking social media twice, but his suggestions were refused by Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and security officials, the report added.

According to the report, Netanyahu probably made the recommendation to prevent a probable riot, claiming that the Palestinian-born Israelis organized the protests through the social media platform TikTok.

Meanwhile, Walla News said it was not Netanyahu who recommended blocking social media, but he rather supported a plan offered by security officials.

At least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. Israeli attacks in the West Bank also killed at least 34 Palestinians since April 13.

The Israeli onslaught came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.