Israel extends detention of 2 Palestinian journalists

An Israeli court on Friday extended the detention of two Palestinian journalists detained by police in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Solicitor of Palestinian journalists Jad Qadmani noted the Israeli magistrate court in West Jerusalem extended the detention of Al-Qafiyah television reporter Ziynet al-Halawani and cameraman Wahbi Mekkiye at the request of the prosecutor's office.

He told Anadolu Agency that Israeli police brutally attacked the journalists and footage of the attack was presented to the court. "However, the court decided to extend the detention period of the two journalists for a few more days," he said.

The journalists were detained while on duty late Thursday.

Mekkiye was beaten and sustained injuries while police tried to detain him.

Makkiye and Halawani spent the night in a detention center.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. Health authorities in the West Bank confirmed 31 killed in the occupied region.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect last Friday, putting an end to 11 days of the worst fighting in years.







