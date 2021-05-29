PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MARKS 568TH ANNIVERSARY OF ISTANBULS CONQUEST

The Turkish president on Saturday shared a message celebrating the 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I congratulate the 568th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, one of the most glorious victories of our history," on Twitter.

He reminded of the Prophet Muhammad's saying regarding the conquest with a visual that read: "Istanbul will definitely be conquered. What a great commander is the commander who conquers it, what a great army that army is."

Erdoğan said: "I commemorate with mercy and respect Mehmed the Conqueror and his glorious army, who added this unique city to our heritage of civilization."