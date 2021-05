U.S. praises Turkey’s support to more than 4 mln refugees

The US deputy secretary of state on Friday appreciated Turkey's continued support to refugees.

Describing her meeting with Turkey's deputy foreign minister, Sedat Önal, in Ankara as "productive", Wendy Sherman on Twitter said: "We appreciate Turkey's continued support to over 4 million refugees."

The importance of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law as well as Afghanistan, Syria and regional issues were also discussed in the meeting, Sherman noted.