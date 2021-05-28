Turkish minister inaugurates academic center in Azerbaijan

Turkey's national education minister inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) Center in Azerbaijan on Friday.

Ziya Selçuk and his Azerbaijani counterpart Emin Amrullayev were given a briefing by officials during a visit to the facility in the northern city of Guba.

"Turkey is ready to make any necessary contributions for Azerbaijan's STEAM Centers," Selcuk said in his address at the opening ceremony.

Along with these centers, he said Turkey will extend cooperation in vocational education and joint projects for teachers' training in the future.

Selcuk said strong cooperation and exchanges of experience will prove beneficial.

He added that these initiatives are part of efforts to ensure that children get access to top quality education and diploma programs.

Amrullayev, the Azerbaijani education minister, said the government was aiming to establish more such academic facilities.

"We have built two STEAM Centers and are aiming to establish 13 more in the coming period, which we believe will be a great contribution to education in Azerbaijan," he said.