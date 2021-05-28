‘Acting together with Turkey strengthens Turkish Cypriots’

Delegates from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM)-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group met in the TRNC for a second day Thursday.

The TBMM delegation, led by AK Party Konya Deputy Orhan Erdem, who came to the country at the invitation of the TRNC Republic Assembly, included other members from Turkish political parties.

The delegation was first received by TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Ertuğruloğlu expressed his satisfaction with the visit, saying that acting together with Turkey, especially through inter-parliamentary cooperation, added strength to their power.

He noted that years were wasted with fruitless negotiations in Cyprus.

"Now we are in if there is a solution process on the basis of two states," he added.

Erdem, chairman of the Friendship Group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, said "Turkey's fate is the fate of the TRNC, [and] the fate of the TRNC is the fate of Turkey."

He emphasized that all deputies of the TBMM were members of the TRNC friendship group.

"Strengthening ties is the main purpose of our meetings," he added

Later, members of the friendship group met in the Northern Cypriot parliament.

Erdem also noted that the importance given to Turkey by the TRNC Assembly of the Republic was clearly felt and that they would be a friendship group that carries out active work.





