Venezuelans march in support of Palestine

With the motto "Palestine, we are with you," Venezuelans took to the streets Wednesday in support of the Palestinian people.

The biggest march took place in Caracas, but there were also smaller rallies in other major cities across the country.

In Caracas, participants delivered a statement to the UN at its headquarters in the capital city.

It demanded the UN to respond against the "aggression" of the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Palestinians.

"We are going to deliver to the United Nations a statement on behalf of all our people to end the war, to condemn the war of extermination that Israeli Zionism has waged against the people of Palestine. We are going to all international spaces," said Venezuelan Deputy Pedro Infante on national television.

Palestine's envoy to Venezuela, Fadi Alzaben, thanked the Venezuelan people for their acts of solidarity.

"Israel wants to erase the Palestinian people from the map, and it will not succeed because we are a fighting people, and thanks to the solidarity and so much support from Venezuela and its people, we are firm and we are going to continue fighting," said Alzaben.

Last week, the Venezuelan government similarly announced that the UN should react in response to the situation.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in Israeli airstrikes this month on Gaza, according to Palestinian medics. At least 31 Palestinians were also killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.