Gunshots fired at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

More than two dozen gunshots were fired in the vicinity of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Minnesota, according to reports Tuesday.

The shots occurred as spectators gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of the police killing of Floyd, which rocked the nation and the world.

According to local TV station Fox 9, citing Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, police responded to the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue South on a report of the sound of shots fired around 10.09 a.m. local time.

A suspicious vehicle was spotted speeding from the area, according to officers.

The report also said one person suffering a gunshot wound went to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Elder told the station that the person was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The situation is an "evolving incident," said Elder.

Floyd was killed on May 25 last year after four Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, fatally arrested the 46-year-old Black man.

Floyd was pinned to the ground for more than nine minutes, repeatedly saying he could not breathe and pleading for relief until he eventually became unresponsive.

Nationwide events are being carried out to remember Floyd's death, and President Joe Biden is set to meet Floyd's family at the White House.