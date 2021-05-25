 Contact Us
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 254, including 66 children

Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 254, including 66 children

Published May 26,2021
The death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip which ended last week after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has risen to 254, including 39 women and 66 children, the Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

One more Palestinian who was injured in Israel's 11 days of attacks lost his life, the ministry said in a statement.

The cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas took effect early last Friday.

The Egyptian-brokered truce came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In airstrikes across Gaza since May 10, the Israeli military left behind a massive trail of destruction.