Gaza workers clear rubble left behind from Israeli bombing

The Gaza municipality is clearing the rubble left behind by 11 days of incessant Israeli bombing on the blockaded coastal enclave.

The municipality workers are collecting waste and reopening roads to facilitate the passage of ambulances and other vehicles, said Majed Sukkar, a senior official at the municipality.

"We will rebuild and clean up all that the occupation forces have destroyed," Sukkar told Anadolu Agency.

He said 430 workers were working round the clock to rebuild the infrastructure destroyed by the bombing.

At least 248 Palestinians were killed in Israel's relentless assault on the Gaza Strip, including 66 children and 39 women, while 1,800 houses were destroyed and 6,800 homes were partially damaged.

A cease-fire was reached on May 21.





